MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 1,235,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,657. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.