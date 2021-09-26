Marcho Partners LLP Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Marcho Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the period. Bridgetown 2 comprises approximately 0.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Bridgetown 2 were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $7,168,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $7,077,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $5,195,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:BTNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,194. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.