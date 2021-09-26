MarketPeak 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044199 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.