Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

