Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $67.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

