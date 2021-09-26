Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

