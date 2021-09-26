Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,152,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776,409 shares during the period. Match Group makes up about 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Match Group worth $3,249,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.