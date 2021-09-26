Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.01

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.01 and last traded at $198.43, with a volume of 4092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,242,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,833,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,714 shares of company stock worth $36,395,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

