Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

