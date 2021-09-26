Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $17.98 Average PT from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

