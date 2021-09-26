Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 569 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

