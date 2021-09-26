Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 259 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graham were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Graham by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Graham by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $597.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

