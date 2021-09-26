Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $275.36 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

