Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

