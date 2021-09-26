Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,511 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

