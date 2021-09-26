Meter Governance Reaches Market Cap of $11.15 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00011118 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $85,741.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

