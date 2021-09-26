MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.35

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 109632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

