MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.35

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 109632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

