Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.41.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. 14,804,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.