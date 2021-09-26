MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $616.57

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $616.57, but opened at $580.30. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $583.29, with a volume of 4,474 shares traded.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $656.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

