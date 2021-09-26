Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.10 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00006754 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $228.43 million and $28.10 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00102539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.22 or 0.99982834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.67 or 0.07058256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.96 or 0.00751542 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

