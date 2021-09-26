Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,021.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.10 or 0.00120645 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $24.10 million and approximately $20,021.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 462,508 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.