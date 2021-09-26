Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Lyft worth $42,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $7,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

