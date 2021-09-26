Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 45,881 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.08 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

