Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $42,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $834.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

