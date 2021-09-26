Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.76.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.74 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

