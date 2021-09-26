Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.12 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

