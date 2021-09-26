Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,028 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

