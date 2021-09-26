Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,410 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 442.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $229,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.04 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

