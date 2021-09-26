Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,338 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $369.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

