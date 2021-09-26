Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,060 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $33,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $278.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.21, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.97. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

