Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $39,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

