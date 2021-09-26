MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0038

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $1.77 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00129977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043316 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,156,872 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.