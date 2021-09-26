Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPCB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.