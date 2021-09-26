Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.56.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $255.10 and a 12 month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,859,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

