Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.77 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $305.82 or 0.00693998 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $458.73 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

