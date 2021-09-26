MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $290,535.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00350231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,814,027 coins and its circulating supply is 27,793,526 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.