Morgan Stanley Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $341.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.50.

IT opened at $324.69 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 565.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

