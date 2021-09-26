Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $290,138.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00129443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

