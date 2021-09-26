MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce $502.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.58 million to $506.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $661.37. 214,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.