Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

