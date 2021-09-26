Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $171.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.