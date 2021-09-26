Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

