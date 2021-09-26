Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

