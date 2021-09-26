Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 769.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

