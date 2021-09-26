Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 11,180 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.14 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

