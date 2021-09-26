MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. MVL has a total market cap of $168.35 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,329,806 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

