Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $600.07 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00010409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $600.07 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.29 or 0.06934435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00349935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.01187001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00542281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.40 or 0.00514025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00299804 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

