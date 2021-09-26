Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 53,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 148,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

