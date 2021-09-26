Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanobiotix (NBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.